BLUE-EMU to Partner with Richard Petty Motorsports at the Bristol Motor Speedway

Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) announced today the renewed partnership with Blue-Emu. As part of the agreement, the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 will carry the Blue-Emu brand as the primary partner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Food City 500 at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 7 with driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

Blue-Emu will return to battle with RPM at the iconic all-concrete half-mile. Nestled between the rolling hills and mountains of Northeast Tennessee, Bristol Motor Speedway is the home track for the Bristol, Tenn.,-based company. This weekend marks the second primary partnership with RPM at The Last Great Colosseum, and the first with Wallace.

Blue-Emu is no stranger to the organization, being an associate sponsor of RPM during the 2014 season, and with a primary partnership the following year at the Bristol Motor Speedway as well as at the Sonoma Raceway in 2016.

Nutrition & Fitness, Inc. (dba / NFI Consumer Products) is an innovative consumer products company that manufactures, markets, and distributes the Blue-Emu line of products for muscle, joint and skin conditions.

"Our team has always enjoyed partnering within NASCAR, and especially the RPM brand," Benjamin Blessing, EVP of Marketing, said. "Having Blue-Emu on the iconic No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at our hometown track is truly an honor."

This weekend, Blue-Emu, America's number-one emu oil brand, heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway with Wallace, for a race at the short track that guarantees beating, banging, and temper tantrums.

"It is great to have Blue-Emu partner with our team, and to have them on-board our No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Bristol Motor Speedway," Wallace said. "With Blue-Emu as a local company to the area, we are the home team and looking forward to having a built-in cheering section! "

The driver of the No. 43 Blue-Emu Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for RPM has two starts in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at the .533-mile high-banked bullring. Wallace posted a career-best finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway of 16th-place on April 16, 2018, and led his first laps in the series. The Mobile, Ala.,-native has also notched a top-10 finish in five career starts at Northeast Tennessee's "Thunder Valley" in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS).

After coming so close to winning in NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) at the track with a second-place finish in 2014, Wallace would like nothing more than to bring home a Gladiator Sword - the trophy given to conquerors of the Bristol Motor Speedway.

RPM PR