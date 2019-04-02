Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway

02 Apr 2019
Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway
Date Track Team/Member Level Infraction Remarks
3/31/2019 (post-race inspection) Texas No. 10 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (John Klausmeier) has been fined $10,000.
Issue Date Track Team/Member Level Infraction Remarks
4/1/2019 N/A Austin W. Self Behavioral
(SAP)		 Sections 12.1 & 19 Indefinite suspension from NASCAR

