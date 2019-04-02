|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|3/31/2019 (post-race inspection)
|Texas
|No. 10
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (John Klausmeier) has been fined $10,000.
|4/1/2019
|N/A
|Austin W. Self
|Behavioral
(SAP)
|Sections 12.1 & 19
|Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
Post-Event Penalty Report - Texas Motor Speedway
