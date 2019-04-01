RCR Post Race Report - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

NK Photography Photo
Austin Dillon and RCR's No. 3 Realtree Chevrolet Team Lead Laps, Show Speed at Texas Motor Speedway
"We had a strong Realtree Chevrolet this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. After qualifying in the top-five and showing speed in practice on Friday and Saturday, we were able to run in the top-five through much of Stage 1. The biggest issue throughout the race was keeping up with the balance of the car. We could hold our own in clean air, but we were too loose on our last run. We led laps in the final stage before pitting for fuel with 12 laps to go. These RCR and ECR Chevrolets have had speed all year, and we put up a good fight today."
-Austin Dillon
Late-Race Incident Hurts Daniel Hemric's Day at
Texas Motor Speedway
"After our strong qualifying effort with the No. 8 Bulwark FR/Wayne Workwear Chevrolet, clearly this was not the result we had hoped for . The car was strong all weekend long and felt good in the pack. We were too free in traffic but Luke Lambert (crew chief) and the guys worked on the handling each time we came to pit road. I made slight contact with the wall off Turn 2 late in the final stage and that eventually caused the right rear tire to go down. The guys did all they could to clear the tire, but the rubber wrapped around everything under the car and we lost a lot of laps getting it fixed. We will keep our heads high and look to rebound next week at Bristol Motor Speedway.
RCR PR
