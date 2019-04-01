RCR Post Race Report - O'Reilly Auto Parts 500

"We had a strong Realtree Chevrolet this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. After qualifying in the top-five and showing speed in practice on Friday and Saturday, we were able to run in the top-five through much of Stage 1. The biggest issue throughout the race was keeping up with the balance of the car. We could hold our own in clean air, but we were too loose on our last run. We led laps in the final stage before pitting for fuel with 12 laps to go. These RCR and ECR Chevrolets have had speed all year, and we put up a good fight today."