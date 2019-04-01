Denny Hamlin won Sunday's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, overcoming two pit road penalties over the course of the afternoon.

For Hamlin, this is his second win of the season and 33rd of his career. Driver No. 11 also won the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

Rounding out the top five were Clint Bowyer in second, Daniel Suarez in third, Erik Jones in fourth and Jimmie Johnson in fifth.

Erik Jones claimed his second top five finish of the year and Clint Bowyer earned his second top five finish and best finish of the year. Daniel Suarez earned his first top five finish with his new team Stewart-Haas Racing. Jimmie Johnson, who is looking to rebound on his past season struggles would earn his first top five finish of the season.

Hamlin had to overcome two separate penalties for speeding and an uncontrolled tire.

"Just a fast car. They gave me a car that could really pass anyone in the field," Denny Hamlin told FOX Sports. "That means a lot. It definitely was a different type of race here, trying to draft and everything and trying to get out of everyone's way."

Kyle Busch who was going for the weekend sweep, winning both the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series race on Friday and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday led a race-high 66 laps but was forced to pit with only 53 laps to go after getting into the wall. Driver No. 18 would overcome to finish tenth.

All three of Team Penske's drivers had a bad day Brad Keselowski (mechanical issues), Joey Logano (pit road penalty) and Ryan Blaney (engine problems) finishing outside the top fifteen.

Notable Kyle Larson finished 39th after he wrecked during Stage 2.

The NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series will head into Bristol Motor Speedway next Sunday, April 7th in the running of the Food City 500. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox Sports 1.

Stage 1 Winner: Joey Logano

Stage 2 Winner: Denny Hamlin

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin