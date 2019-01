FOX NASCAR Announces Daytona Speedweeks Programming Schedule for 19th Season of NASCAR Coverage

FOX Sports embarks on its 19th consecutive season of NASCAR coverage next weekend at Daytona Speedweeks, culminating with the 61st running of the iconic DAYTONA 500 from Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, Feb. 17 (2:30 PM ET). Live prerace coverage begins on FS1 with NASCAR RACEDAY at 11:00 AM ET, before its network move to FOX at 1:00 PM ET.

FOX NASCAR’s presentation of Daytona Speedweeks, highlighted by its 16th DAYTONA 500, also includes FS1’s live presentation of the season openers for the NASCAR XFINITY SERIES on Saturday, Feb. 16 (2:30 PM ET) and the NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES on Friday, Feb. 15 (7:30 PM ET). This year marks FOX Sports’ 17th consecutive season of exclusive Truck Series coverage.

The DAYTONA 500 is streamed live in English and Spanish on the FOX Sports app. FOX Deportes, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S., offers live coverage of the DAYTONA 500.

FOX Sports kicks off the new NASCAR season with the season premiere of NASCAR RACE HUB, the sport’s most-watched daily show, on Monday, Feb. 4 at 6:00 PM ET on FS1 from the brand-new virtual studio. The one-hour program airs Monday-Thursdays at the same time.

Below is the complete FOX Sports Daytona Speedweeks programming schedule:

FOX NASCAR DAYTONA SPEEDWEEKS SCHEDULE

(all times live unless otherwise noted and subject to change)

Monday, Feb. 4

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM ET) (FS1)

Tuesday, Feb. 5

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM ET) (FS1)

Wednesday, Feb. 6

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM ET) (FS1)

Thursday, Feb. 7

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM ET) (FS1)

Saturday, Feb. 9

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES PRACTICE (10:30 AM-12:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB WEEKEND EDITION (12:00-1:00 PM ET) (FS1)

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES PRACTICE (1:00-2:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB WEEKEND EDITION (2:00-3:00 PM ET) (FS1)

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES FINAL PRACTICE (3:00-4:00) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB WEEKEND EDITION (4:00-4:30 PM ET) (FS1)

ARCA RACING SERIES RACING (4:30-7:00 PM ET) (FS1)

Sunday, Feb. 10

DAYTONA 500 POLE QUALIFYING (12:00-2:00 PM ET) (FOX)

NASCAR RACEDAY (THE CLASH AT DAYTONA) (2:00-3:00 PM ET) (FS1)

THE CLASH AT DAYTONA (3:00-5:00 PM ET) (FS1)

Monday, Feb. 11

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM ET) (FS1)

Tuesday, Feb. 12

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-7:00 PM ET) (FS1)

Wednesday, Feb. 13

DAYTONA 500 MEDIA DAY (12:00-3:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB (6:00-6:30 PM ET) (FS1)

Thursday, Feb. 14

NASCAR RACE HUB (12:30-1:30 AM ET) (FS1) (delayed)

NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES PRACTICE (2:30-3:30 PM ET) (FS2)

NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES FINAL PRACTICE (4:30-5:30 PM ET) (FS2)

NASCAR RACEDAY (CAN-AM DUEL) (5:30-7:00 PM ET) (FS1)

CAN-AM DUEL AT DAYTONA (7:00-10:00 PM ET) (FS1)

UNRIVALED: EARNHARDT VS. GORDON (10:00-11:00 PM ET) (FS1) (delayed)

Friday, Feb. 15

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES PRACTICE (12:00-1:00 PM ET) (FS1)

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES PRACTICE (1:00-2:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES FINAL PRACTICE (2:00-3:00 PM ET) (FS1)

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES PRACTICE (3:00-4:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB WEEKEND EDITION (4:00-4:30 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES QUALIFYING (4:30-6:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACEDAY: NGOTS (7:00-7:30 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES RACING (7:30-10:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR PRESENTS: THE ADVENTURES OF JANET GUTHRIE (10:00-10:30 PM ET) (FS1) (delayed)

Saturday, Feb. 16

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES QUALIFYING (9:30-11:00 AM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB WEEKEND EDITION (11:00 AM-12:00 PM ET) (FS1)

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES FINAL PRACTICE (12:00-1:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACE HUB WEEKEND EDITION (1:00-2:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACEDAY-XFINITY (2:00-2:30 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES RACING (2:30-5:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES POST-RACE (5:00-5:30 PM ET) (FS1)

Sunday, Feb. 17

NASCAR RACEDAY (DAYTONA 500) (11:00 AM-1:00 PM ET) (FS1)

NASCAR RACEDAY (DAYTONA 500) (1:00-2:30 PM ET) (FOX)

DAYTONA 500 (2:30 PM-6:30 PM ET) (FOX)

