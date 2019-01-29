M&M’S Chocolate Bar Paint Scheme Debuts at Daytona

M&M’S® announced today that the newest addition to the chocolate aisle – M&M’S Chocolate Bars – will be featured on the iconic No. 18 M&M’S Toyota for the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening race in Daytona Beach, FL. The new treat from M&M’S, which hit shelves late last year, will grace the No.18 M&M’S Chocolate Bar Toyota driven by 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Busch, at four races during the 2019 season.

The new M&M’S Chocolate Bar paint scheme will delight M&M’S fans who are accustomed to the chocolate giant using its partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing, and role as the Official Chocolate of NASCAR, to highlight the brand’s latest product offerings and innovations.

“From the return of M&M’S Crispy, to celebrating the brand’s 75th Anniversary, it’s been great to represent some of M&M’S biggest programs at Daytona, and it will be fun to keep that going with M&M’S Chocolate Bar this year,” said Kyle Busch, driver of the No.18 M&M’S Chocolate Bar Toyota. “With eight wins last season, we had a great year with M&M’S, and I can’t wait to get back to Daytona, get in that Chocolate Bar hot rod and turn our first laps with M&M’S Chocolate Bar on board.”

M&M’S Chocolate Bars are available now in retail stores nationwide in five delicious flavor varieties including Peanut, Milk Chocolate, Crispy, Almond and Crispy Mint. The new bars consist of smooth milk chocolate with whole M&M’S Minis throughout.

“Our NASCAR fans already know us for our colorful chocolate fun and it’s great to be able to unveil the new M&M’S Chocolate Bar paint scheme for Daytona,” said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, senior brand director, M&M’S Brand. “We can’t wait to celebrate with our fans this season, and make M&M’S Chocolate Bar a fun treat to enjoy in their race day routine.”

M&M’S Chocolate Bars mark one of the most notable product innovations in the brand’s history. The new permanent additions to the brand’s iconic candy lineup are the result of several years of development. A team of M&M’S Chocolate product developers tested nine flavors and four different formats before landing on the perfect recipe and shape to ensure each piece includes the ideal ratio of smooth chocolate and crunchy M&M’S Minis.

For more information, fans can visit the M&M’S® Brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or at www.mms.com. Race fans can follow all of the chocolate fun on M&M’S Racing Facebook page.

