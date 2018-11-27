NBCSN Presents Exclusive Live Coverage Of The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards from Las Vegas This Thursday, November 29 At 9 P.M. ET

NBC Sports Group celebrates the conclusion of a thrilling 2018 NASCAR season, with exclusive live coverage of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards, this Thursday, November 29 at 9 p.m. ET on NBCSN. A special edition of NASCAR America kicks off the evening at 8 p.m. ET, with red carpet coverage from the Wynn Las Vegas, in Las Vegas, Nev.

NASCAR on NBC’s Rutledge Wood (@RutledgeWood) and Kelli Stavast (@kellistavast) host Thursday evening’s award ceremony honoring 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and driver of Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford, Joey Logano. In addition, the show will feature the announcement of the National Motorsports Press Association’s Most Popular Driver award, won by NASCAR icon and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the past 15 years.

Carolyn Manno (@carolynmanno) will anchor Thursday’s red-carpet edition of NASCAR America and will be joined on set by NASCAR on NBC analysts Kyle Petty (@KylePetty) and Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman), from NBC Sports Group’s headquarters in Stamford, Conn. Veteran NASCAR on NBC pit reporter Marty Snider (@HeyMartySnider) will contribute on-site red carpet coverage from the Wynn Las Vegas, alongside special red carpet reporter and 2018 Daytona 500 Champion Austin Dillon. Highlighted by exclusive interviews with NASCAR Cup Series Playoff drivers, Thursday’s special red-carpet edition of NASCAR America will also include interviews with NASCAR legends and the many celebrities in attendance.

NBC Sports PR