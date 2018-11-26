Tommy Baldwin Racing Expected to Return to the MENCS in 2019

Tommy Baldwin Racing (TBR) will be returning to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2019. TBR will field a single car team for select races throughout the year, starting with the season opener, Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in February.



Tommy Baldwin Racing announced the teams formation in January 2009, running a full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Over the course of seven years, the team grew to a two full-time teams. In 2019, TBR will be looking to start fresh and build from a part-time schedule to full-time in the future.



"We are looking forward to get back going again with TBR in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series," team owner Tommy Baldwin said. "Our goal is to work methodically and build it one piece at a time. I'm excited about these five to seven races for the 2019 season, and where it takes us in the future."



Be sure to stay up to date on new driver and sponsor announcements coming soon

TBR PR