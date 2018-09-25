Ragan on Roval: 'I Do Think There Will Be Some Carnage'

Ragan on Charlotte Roval

"I don’t really know what to expect at the Roval. Michael McDowell did the test for Front Row Motorsports. I’ll be able to lean on him quite a bit. Some of the uncertainty going in is going to go away. Even though it’s a new track and a new tire and new problems that you’re going to face, we’re all professional drivers and teams. We’re going to work through some of those things. And I think you’re going to see the same fast group of cars up in the top 10 or 15 and the same group in the middle of the pack.



"I do think there will be some carnage during the race because there are some really tight parts of the racetrack. It’s a playoff race and a cutoff race, so there should be extra excitement, and I am looking forward to it. I think the fans are going to get a treat because it’s going to be something new and fresh, and it should be a very exciting race."



Ragan Road Course (Sonoma and Watkins Glen) Stats

24 starts, 1 top-20

Best finish: 19th



Ragan Charlotte Stats

23 starts, 1 top-5, 3 top-10s, 5 top-15s

Best finish: 2nd

