McDowell Can't Wait to Get Rolling on Roval

25 Sep 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
14 times
McDowell Can&#039;t Wait to Get Rolling on Roval

McDowell on Charlotte Roval

"I think it’s awesome that we’re racing the Roval. I’m really excited. Marcus Smith and everybody at Charlotte Motor Speedway have done a really outstanding job, putting a lot of time and lot of effort and a lot of money into making sure that this thing goes off well.

"I’ve seen over the years that a lot of folks in the industry as a whole do not like change. But I’m excited. I like road courses, obviously. It’s going to be a great race and a good show. We've been fast on road courses this year, and I think we can be fast again in our K-LOVE Radio Ford this weekend."


McDowell Road Course (Sonoma and Watkins Glen) Stats
17 starts, 2 top-15s, 5 top-20s
Best finish: 12th (Watkins Glen) 

McDowell Charlotte Stats
18 starts, 1 top-15, 3 top-20s
Best finish: 14th 

Meet Michael
Sunday, Sept. 30, 11am - Ford Performance display (Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone)

FRM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Ty Dillion Preseveres Through Tough Night In Richmond Ragan on Roval: 'I Do Think There Will Be Some Carnage' »
back to top