McDowell Can't Wait to Get Rolling on Roval

McDowell on Charlotte Roval

"I think it’s awesome that we’re racing the Roval. I’m really excited. Marcus Smith and everybody at Charlotte Motor Speedway have done a really outstanding job, putting a lot of time and lot of effort and a lot of money into making sure that this thing goes off well.



"I’ve seen over the years that a lot of folks in the industry as a whole do not like change. But I’m excited. I like road courses, obviously. It’s going to be a great race and a good show. We've been fast on road courses this year, and I think we can be fast again in our K-LOVE Radio Ford this weekend."



McDowell Road Course (Sonoma and Watkins Glen) Stats

17 starts, 2 top-15s, 5 top-20s

Best finish: 12th (Watkins Glen)



McDowell Charlotte Stats

18 starts, 1 top-15, 3 top-20s

Best finish: 14th



Meet Michael

Sunday, Sept. 30, 11am - Ford Performance display (Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone)

