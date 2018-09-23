LaJoie Secures 32nd in the ARK.io No. 72 at Richmond Raceway

Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Race: Federated Auto Parts 400

Venue: Richmond Raceway

Track Length / Configuration: 0.75-mile, D-shaped

Race Distance: 400 laps / 300 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages end on Laps 100/200/400

Cautions: 3 cautions for 23 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 16 among 8 drivers

Started: 31

Finished: 32

Laps Completed: 393

Points Gained: 5

Stage 1

Corey LaJoie rolled off the grid in the 31st position in the ARK.io Blockchain Solutions No. 72 to start the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

As cars began green flag pit stops, LaJoie was posted as high as 22nd on the leaderboard

Stage 1 Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 30th, one lap down. He relayed he was experiencing a shaking sensation with the brakes and lacked front turn in the ARK.io No. 72. He requested changes that would provide more turn on throttle. He pitted for four tires, fuel, wedge adjustment and a packer removed from the right front

Stage 2

LaJoie took the green flag in the 32nd position, two laps down

He came to pit under green flag on lap 153 for four tires and fuel; cycling back to the field 35th, four laps down

Stage 2 Completion Caution: completing the stage 33rd, four laps down, LaJoie pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments to the ARK.io No. 72

Stage 3

LaJoie took the green flag in the 33rd position, four laps down

Crew Chief Frank Kerr called LaJoie to pit under green flag on lap 270. The ARK.io No. 72 was serviced with four tires and fuel

Caution Lap 327 (incident): LaJoie relayed the ARK.io No. 72 lacked front turn on the long runs. He pitted for four tires and fuel; rejoining the field 32nd, six laps down

LaJoie continued to maintain the 32nd position in the ARK.io No. 72 for the final laps and secured the finish for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

