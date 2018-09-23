RCR Post Race Report - Federated Auto Parts 400

23 Sep 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
11 times
RCR Post Race Report - Federated Auto Parts 400 Ann M. Wilson for Speedway Digest
Austin Dillon and The Dow VORASURF Chevrolet Team Earn Top-10 Finish in Second Race of The Round of 16 with Sixth-Place Result at Richmond Raceway
 

6th
 
 
 26th
 
 10th
"That's exactly the performance we needed with the Dow VORASURF Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 tonight. We were able to execute a no-mistakes race, earning Stage points in Stage Two and finishing sixth. We could have had Stage points in the first Stage if we would have qualified better, but if we would have qualified better we probably wouldn't have had the car we had tonight. It was an impound race so we knew we were going to have to bite the bullet in qualifying to have a car free enough to race good. We were just super-loose in qualifying. That was a heck of a run for us. We didn't even make adjustments throughout the race during pit stops. Our Dow VORASURF Camaro ZL1 was that good. We've done all we could in these Playoffs, so I'm really proud right now. I hope all the studying I've done for the Roval will pay off also. We don't want to be in the first group out."


-Austin Dillon 
Ryan Newman and the Bass Pro Shops/Cabela's Team Show Speed at Richmond Raceway
 

 15th
 
 
 16th
 
 17th
"Our Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's Camaro ZL1 showed a lot of speed in both practices on Friday. It really came to life on long green-flag runs which didn't work in our favor during qualifying. We were definitely better than 17th and when the race started, we gained four spots despite being extremely loose. After our first service, we lost some ground to handling. After working on the chassis at our next opportunity, we got back up in contention running comfortably in the top 10 and as high as eighth. By lap 250, both RCR cars were in the top 10. Unfortunately, we had a uncontrolled tire on the next stop that cost us a lap. We almost got the break we needed, but I was entering pit road when the caution flew. Quite a few cars were put down a lap so we were racing about eight cars for the free pass. We gained three more spots before the checkered flag waved for a 15th place finish. It's disappointing. We were a top-10 car like our teammate. We'll keep bringing fast cars to the track and see what we can get. I can't wait for the Roval next week."
-Ryan Newman 

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Stenhouse Jr. Drives Fastenal Ford to a 13th-Place Finish at Richmond Busch Finishes 18th at Richmond »
back to top