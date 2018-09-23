RCR Post Race Report - Federated Auto Parts 400

" That's exactly the performance we needed with the Dow VORASURF Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 tonight. We were able to execute a no-mistakes race, earning Stage points in Stage Two and finishing sixth. We could have had Stage points in the first Stage if we would have qualified better, but if we would have qualified better we probably wouldn't have had the car we had tonight. It was an impound race so we knew we were going to have to bite the bullet in qualifying to have a car free enough to race good. We were just super-loose in qualifying. That was a heck of a run for us. We didn't even make adjustments throughout the race during pit stops. Our Dow VORASURF Camaro ZL1 was that good. We've done all we could in these Playoffs, so I'm really proud right now. I hope all the studying I've done for the Roval will pay off also. We don't want to be in the first group out."



