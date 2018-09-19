Barrett-Jackson to Auction Petty's Garage Warrior Ford F-150 Truck to Benefit Paralyzed Veterans of America

Petty's Garage and Richard Petty Motorsports announced today it will auction off a Warrior Edition Ford F-150 truck to benefit longtime Petty partner, Paralyzed Veterans of America. World renowned car auction house, Barrett-Jackson, will auction the truck on Thursday, September 27 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Petty's Garage Warrior Edition Ford F-150 is specifically built and designed for our nation's heroes. The custom truck is a premier F-150 built with a 750 horsepower supercharger. The truck also features 33-inch all-terrain tires, custom paint, interior, electric running boards and more. This F-150 will be branded with Petty's Garage Warrior grill, hood, and windshield banner. It will be finished with a dash badge and Petty's authentic autograph. The truck is provided by Petty's Garage and Military AutoSource (MAS), a subsidiary of Overseas Military Sales Corporation.

MAS has partnered with some of the leading names in vehicle customization and performance to craft vehicles that are not only unique, but also reflect the spirit of leadership and excellence that exemplify our military. Military AutoSource is committed to providing access, value, and benefits to those who serve, and the Warrior program is an extension of this mission.

All the proceeds from the auction block will benefit and send critical funds to the Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA). PVA, has been advocating for the needs of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease since 1946. The organization provides free programs and services such as adaptive sporting opportunities, job placement, VA benefits assistance and more, all free of charge to any veteran. The Petty family have been longtime supporters of the efforts of Paralyzed Veterans to support our nation's veterans following catastrophic injury.

"PVA is really the leader for our paralyzed veterans," said Petty. "Each year we try to do more and more to help their efforts. We've been to Barrett-Jackson in the past before, but this time we're going to bring one of our custom F-150 Warrior Edition trucks. These trucks are really limited and unique in how we build them. Somebody is going to have a lot of fun owning it and we hope we can raise a lot of money for the PVA."

"Year after year, Richard Petty has shown tremendous support for our members, our organization and all veterans," said David Zurfluh, a disabled Air Force veteran, and national president of Paralyzed Veterans of America. We're grateful for his support, and honored to be the beneficiary of the proceeds from this auction."

