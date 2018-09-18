Kyle Busch Looking For a Fall Richmond Win

A quick look at Kyle Busch’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series statistics at Richmond (Va.) Raceway shows five career victories at the .75-mile short track that is most among active drivers.

The most recent of his five Richmond victories came this past April to cap a string of three race wins in a row that came on consecutive weekends this spring.

In addition to his five career wins, the driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry to Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Richmond stat sheet also shows 16 top-five finishes and 19 top-10s in 26 career starts there, making him the most consistent active drivers at the track located in the “Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

The Las Vegas native is at the top among active drivers at Richmond with his average finishing position of 7.2. Next best is Kevin Harvick’s average finish of 8.3. Busch has completed all but one of the 10,426 laps available to him in his 26 Richmond starts. Of those, Busch has run in the top-15 for 9,241 laps, or 88.6 percent, which ranks second among active drivers.

Despite his success, there remains one void on Busch’s Richmond resume – a victory in the track’s annual fall race. For the first time ever, Richmond is part of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs this weekend, and Busch would like nothing more than for that first fall victory at the track to automatically advance him into the Round of 12. Busch emerged second in the standings after his seventh-place finish in last weekend’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With two races to go in the Round of 16, he sits just two points behind playoff leader Martin Truex Jr.

Back to Busch’s five career spring-race wins at Richmond – four of those came consecutively from 2009 to 2012, besting Richard Petty’s previous record of three Richmond spring-race wins in a row from 1971 to 1973. With his impressive statistics and records to back him up, it’s little wonder that a visit to Richmond is one of Busch’s favorite stops on the NASCAR tour.

So, as the series heads back to Richmond in its new spot as the second playoff race, Busch and the M&M’S team look to bring home their sixth career win there. Whether or not they make it back to victory lane, history has shown they’ll have the driver and team everyone will be on the lookout for with the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in full swing.

TSC PR