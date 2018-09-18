McDowell on Final 9 Races: 'We Have Our Own Goals and Our Own Battles'

McDowell on Richmond

"Our teammate, David Ragan, was really good at Richmond in the first race. He ran in the teens – a really strong race for him. David also recently tested there in a wheel force car. So, we’ve got good notes as a team and will make the right adjustments going back there. That’s what’s nice about having a teammate. When you go back to tracks the second time, even if you didn’t hit it, you have good information to build on if you have a teammate that did.



"I’ve always enjoyed Richmond. It’s a great race and requires good tire management. It’s just good short-track racing. These last nine races are important to us even though we’re not in the playoffs. We need to string together some solid results over these final weeks. We have our own goals and our own battles, and we’re close in points to those we’re battling. So, we really need to execute in the races that remain."



McDowell Richmond Stats

15 starts, 1 top-15, 3 top-20s

Best finish: 12th

