Ragan Looking to Redo Last Laps at Richmond

Ragan on Richmond

"Earlier this year in Richmond, we had a top-15 car and were able to stay on the lead lap for a lot of the race. And we just had a flat tire near the end. We were just riding along – were going to finish 16th, I think – and I felt it go down on the back straightaway. That just shows you that the race isn’t over until that checkered flag drops. You can have a perfect 395 laps, and something can happen at the end.



"I’m really optimistic as we go back to Richmond. It’s one of my favorite racetracks. I love the Saturday night atmosphere. Richmond has aged perfectly to where you can still go fast and be aggressive on tires. But tires do wear out, and you have a lot of good passing opportunities late in a run. It’s a fun race, and I can’t wait to get back there in our Pete Store Ford."



Ragan Richmond Stats

23 starts, 3 top-5s, 3 top-10s, 8 top-20s

Best finish: 3rd



Meet David

Saturday, Sept. 22, 4pm - Ford Performance display (Richmond Raceway Fan Zone)

