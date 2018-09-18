Checkered Flag Foundation Supporting First Responders in Wake of Hurricane Florence

Brad Keselowski’s Checkered Flag Foundation (BKCFF) today announced they will provide support to first responders in communities affected by Hurricane Florence.



Due to days of record-breaking rainfall delivered by Florence, flooding is the primary concern in affected areas. Teams of first responders are working overtime providing water rescues and helping ensure the safety of residents in the impacted areas. Immediate needs of first responders include clothes, fuel and food, but will continue to change and increase as rescue and cleanup efforts continue.



“Growing up in Eastern North Carolina and seeing the devastation Hurricane Florence has brought has been heartbreaking,” said Paige Keselowski. “Although my hometown was not heavily impacted by the storm, many of our friends and family in other communities were. BKCFF, Brad and myself are hoping to unite together to provide support to our first responders so that they may provide assistance to the communities affected by the storm.”



An online campaign has been created to raise donations for hurricane relief efforts and first responders working in the affected areas. Those wishingto make a donation and support the mission of the BKCFF can do so by clicking the following link, bit.ly/United2Gether.



T-shirts featuring a specially designed United 2Gether design will also be available for purchase on the BKCFF online store for $25. “Buy One, Give One”… for every t-shirt purchased, the Keselowskis will in turn purchase a t-shirt to send to a first responder in the impacted areas.



“Rebuilding after the storm will be a slow process and our group is committed to doing what we can to help those helping others,” Paige Keselowski continued. “We are grateful for any and all donations and support of our beautiful coast during this time.”



Corporate partners, businesses or groups who wish to join in this initiative may reach out to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to discuss opportunities for support. For additional updates, follow the Checkered Flag Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit www.CheckeredFlagFoundation.org.



