LaJoie Brings Home a 16th Place Finish in the Dragonchain No. 72

Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Race: South Point 400

Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Track Length / Configuration: 1.5-mile, oval

Race Distance: 267 Laps/400.5 Miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 80/160/267

Cautions: 12 cautions for 59 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 23 among 9 drivers

Started: 32

Finished: 16

Laps Completed: 272

Points Gained: 21

Stage 1

Corey LaJoie qualified the Dragonchain No. 72 in the 32nd position to start the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

As cars began green flag pit stops, LaJoie was posted as high as 17th on the leaderboard. He came to pit, under green flag, for four tires and fuel cycling back to 35th, one lap down from the leader. LaJoie was tagged by NASCAR for speeding on pit road. He served his pass through penalty making him two laps down from the leader

Stage 1 Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 35th, two laps down. He relayed he needed more right rear lateral security in the Dragonchain No. 72. He came in for service of four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment

Stage 2

LaJoie took the green flag in the 33rd position, two laps down

Caution Lap 90 (incident) : LaJoie stayed out under the caution

Caution Lap 112 (incident) : Running 32nd, one lap down, LaJoie came to pit for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustment to the Dragonchain No. 72. He was again penalized for speeding on pit road slotting him 34th, two laps down

Caution Lap 149 (incident): LaJoie relayed the platform was off and the Dragonchain No. 72 needed more turn. Crew Chief Frank Kerr made the call to keep LaJoie out on track to take the wave around posting him 30th, one lap down for the restart

Stage 2 Completion Caution: completing the stage 29th, one lap down, LaJoie pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments to the Dragonchain No. 72

Stage 3

LaJoie took the green flag in the 29th position, one lap down

Caution Lap 184 (incident): Running 28th, one lap down, LaJoie was the recipient for the free pass. After securing the lead lap, he pitted under caution for four tires, fuel and wedge adjustment. He rejoined the field to take the restart in the 25th position

Through a series of five additional cautions, LaJoie advanced positions making his way into the top-20 on the leaderboard

With the final caution on lap 267, LaJoie relayed he made it through the multi-car incident without any damage but did slide the tires while navigating his way through the chaos. The red flag was displayed to clear the track. When the red flag was lifted and the field resumed under yellow flag, Crew Chief Frank Kerr called LaJoie to pit for four fresh tires in the Dragonchain No. 72

LaJoie maintained his positioning for the final laps and rallied to bring home his highest finish of the season taking the checkers 16th in the Dragonchain No. 72 for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

