LaJoie Brings Home a 16th Place Finish in the Dragonchain No. 72

Series: Monster Energy Cup Series
Race: South Point 400
Venue: Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Track Length / Configuration: 1.5-mile, oval
Race Distance: 267 Laps/400.5 Miles
Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 80/160/267
Cautions: 12 cautions for 59 yellow flag laps
Lead Changes: 23 among 9 drivers
Started: 32
Finished: 16
Laps Completed: 272
Points Gained: 21
Stage 1
Corey LaJoie qualified the Dragonchain No. 72 in the 32nd position to start the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
As cars began green flag pit stops, LaJoie was posted as high as 17th on the leaderboard. He came to pit, under green flag, for four tires and fuel cycling back to 35th, one lap down from the leader. LaJoie was tagged by NASCAR for speeding on pit road. He served his pass through penalty making him two laps down from the leader
Stage 1 Completion Caution: LaJoie completed the stage 35th, two laps down. He relayed he needed more right rear lateral security in the Dragonchain No. 72. He came in for service of four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment
Stage 2
LaJoie took the green flag in the 33rd position, two laps down
Caution Lap 90 (incident) : LaJoie stayed out under the caution
Caution Lap 112 (incident) : Running 32nd, one lap down, LaJoie came to pit for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustment to the Dragonchain No. 72. He was again penalized for speeding on pit road slotting him 34th, two laps down
Caution Lap 149 (incident): LaJoie relayed the platform was off and the Dragonchain No. 72 needed more turn. Crew Chief Frank Kerr made the call to keep LaJoie out on track to take the wave around posting him 30th, one lap down for the restart
Stage 2 Completion Caution: completing the stage 29th, one lap down, LaJoie pitted for four tires, fuel, air pressure and wedge adjustments to the Dragonchain No. 72
Stage 3
LaJoie took the green flag in the 29th position, one lap down
Caution Lap 184 (incident): Running 28th, one lap down, LaJoie was the recipient for the free pass. After securing the lead lap, he pitted under caution for four tires, fuel and wedge adjustment. He rejoined the field to take the restart in the 25th position
Through a series of five additional cautions, LaJoie advanced positions making his way into the top-20 on the leaderboard
With the final caution on lap 267, LaJoie relayed he made it through the multi-car incident without any damage but did slide the tires while navigating his way through the chaos. The red flag was displayed to clear the track. When the red flag was lifted and the field resumed under yellow flag, Crew Chief Frank Kerr called LaJoie to pit for four fresh tires in the Dragonchain No. 72
LaJoie maintained his positioning for the final laps and rallied to bring home his highest finish of the season taking the checkers 16th in the Dragonchain No. 72 for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Tri Star PR