Alon Day to drive for BK Racing at Richmond Raceway

Alon Day, the first driver from Israel to ever compete in NASCAR'S top series, will make his 2018 Cup Series debut on September 22 in the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway. Day will be driving the BK Racing No. 23 Best Bully Sticks Toyota Camry.

Day, a 26-year-old native of Tel Aviv, Israel, was the 2017 Champion of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. As a result of his outstanding achievements in NASCAR's Euro Series, Day has the unique distinction of being the first stock car driver from outside of North America to be selected for the NASCAR NEXT program (Class of 2016), an initiative to feature NASCAR's future stars. Day has previously competed in NASCAR's Camping World Truck and XFINITY Series. In 2017, he made his Cup Series debut at the Sonoma road course. The Richmond race marks his first on a Cup Series oval track.

As a longtime dog lover and a health food advocate, the partnership between Day and Best Bully Sticks was an easy decision for both parties. Best Bully Sticks is a brand of TDBBS, LLC, a Richmond, Va.-based market leader in providing healthy, natural dog treats and chews. Other TDBBS brands include Barkworthies and Paw Luxury. The company specializes in products that are natural, limited ingredient, and high in protein. TDBBS provides pet parents with alternatives to rawhide, synthetic treats, and more traditional baked items that may contain artificial preservatives or long lists of ingredients with uncertain benefits.

"I am so excited to be back in the Monster Energy Cup Series again this year and to be sponsored by Best Bully Sticks," Day said. "Best Bully Sticks is an up-and-coming brand, and as an up-and-coming driver, I know we share similar values about working hard to establish ourselves. My team and I are eager to introduce the NASCAR audience and their dogs to Best Bully Sticks."

"When we learned Alon was a dog lover and had interest in racing in Richmond, we knew it was a natural fit to have Best Bully Sticks sponsor his car," said Jay Basnight, chief marketing officer of TDBBS LLC. "We are excited to partner with him for this race and hope to see him in victory lane!"

To learn more about TDBBS, LLC, please visit www.tdbbsllc.com. To learn more about and purchase Best Bully Sticks, please visit www.bestbullysticks.com.

BK Racing PR