Bayne Drives AdvoCare Ford to 13th Place Finish at Last Vegas

Trevor Bayne overcame an early setback and used some key strategy calls and late race cautions to drive his AdvoCare Rehydrate Ford Fusion to a 13th-place finish in Sunday’s race at Las Vegas.

After rolling off the grid 23rd, Bayne ran 24th at his first pit stop but was busted with a speeding penalty setting him back a lap. He would conclude stage one in 27th before crew chief Matt Puccia elected to keep him on the track to take the wave around. After getting his lap back, Bayne eventually worked his way into the top-20 to end stage two, finishing 17th.

The team pitted just prior to the stage break under yellow, allowing Bayne to stay out under the stage break gaining valuable track position. He would restart third at lap 166, but was 19th by the next yellow 16 laps later. The team continued work on his Ford Fusion, as the pit crew helped in the effort by gaining a combined four spots throughout the course of two stops.

The 2011 Daytona 500 Champion restarted 13th at lap 222 before entering pit road 14th for his final stop at lap 248. After a set of cars stayed out on varying strategy, Bayne lined up 18th with 17 to go. He worked his way up to 13th with five to go before a series of wrecks ensued, resulting in two green-white-checkered finishes forcing the race into overtime.

Bayne held strong and survived the late-race drama, crossing the line 13th.

The No. 6 returns to the track next weekend with Matt Kenseth in the car at Richmond Raceway. Race coverage begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN.

RFR PR