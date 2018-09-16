RCR Post Race Report - South Point 400

Austin Dillon Kicks Off The Round of 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with 11th-Place Finish in No. 3 DOWFROST Camaro ZL1

18th 10th "We definitely had a No. 3 DOWFROST Camaro ZL1 that was capable of running in the top five today at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I'm proud of the effort, but there is room for improvement. We gave up a lot of track position throughout the day, not just from starting in the back, but we really struggled on pit stops. I felt like I got all I could out of it. The end of the race was a little bit of a bummer. We got squeezed in the middle at the end with no where to go. We needed a top-10 finish today. Eleventh is good, but racing my teammate to the line there I thought we would get him, but we didn't. It was a solid battle with a good points day. It's on to Richmond Raceway."

-Austin Dillon Ryan Newman and Liberty National Team Earn Second-Straight Top-10 Finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway