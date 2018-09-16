Brad Keselowski won Sunday's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Brad Keselowski's crew gave driver NO.2 a good position with good pit stops all day, and then Keselowski finished the job with a strong restart in NASCAR Overtime to win the South Point Casino 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

"I didn't think it was ever gonna end. I was worried about running out of gas there at the end," Keselowski told NBCSN. "I know the fans can hear on this microphone and i want to say thank you to everyone who braved 100 degree heat all day. You guys are the real heroes. I get paid to do this. You guys pay to watch and thank you for doing that. Thank you for coming out today and tolerating the heat.

"We're so glad to be able to win and get in Victory Lane again with the Autotrader Ford. What a special day for 500 wins for Penske, three in a row here, first win in the playoffs. There are too many story lines for me to get it all right, but we're very thankful and very proud for all of them."

Keselowski continued his recent success from his victories at Darlington and Indianapolis to win his third straight victory and score his 27th career victory in the Monster Energy Cup Series. Sunday's win was also Team Penske's 500th victory across all of their motorsports platforms.

Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney would round out the top five.

Sunday's hot and dry temperatures provided for a hot, slick race surface on the 1.5 mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Most of the NASCAR playoff drivers ran into trouble, including championship favorite Kevin Harvick. Harvick's Stewart-Haas Racing NO.4 Ford hit the wall in Turn 1 on Lap 147 and also collected the pole-sitter and fellow playoff competitor Erik Jones, who was running in Harvick's line at the time of the incident and didn't have enough time to avoid carnage.

Kevin Harvick would finish 39th and Erik Jones would finish 40th.

Luckily for Harvick, who had 50 playoff bonus points entering Sunday's 400 mile event at Las Vegas, he actually came out in good shape after most of the playoff drivers experienced troubles.

Chase Elliott who won at Watkins Glen earlier this year experienced troubles similar to the one that Erik Jones had with Kevin Harvick on Lap 147. Jamie McMurray wrecked in Turn 4 on Lap 211 and Chase Elliott would have nowhere to go. After the incident, Elliott would tell NBCSN that he felt a pop in his left shoulder but said he would be ready to come battle back next week at Richmond.

Other playoff drivers who experienced troubles included Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin - both wrecked late. Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman, and Austin Dillion was also involved in incidents the race.

The NASCAR Playoffs move into Richmond Raceway for Saturday's Federated Auto Parts 400 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio channel 90. Saturday will be the second race in the opening round before the field goes to 12 after the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Stage 2 Winner: Brad Keselowski

Race Winner: Brad Keselowski