No. 31 Team Update - Statement from Richard Childress Racing

As announced yesterday, Ryan Newman will not return to RCR in 2019. He was released from his contract last month.

We want to thank Ryan for his talent and dedication over the past five years, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. The No. 31 Chevrolet has been an important part of RCR for many years. We have outstanding partners in Chevrolet, Caterpillar, Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Grainger, Liberty National Life Insurance Co., Coca-Cola, Okuma and eBay Motors, and will continue to deliver value for them as we move forward.

We are looking forward to the next chapter for the No. 31 team and will announce our new driver in the near future.

RCR PR