Xtreme Concepts Partners with American Soldier Network Honoring Fallen Service Members at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Xtreme Concepts has partnered with the American Soldier Network (ASN) for a special paint scheme at the Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway this weekend to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Joining Xtreme Concepts and ASN, and honoring fallen service members, is Tito Ortiz, UFC Hall of Famer and champion.



American Soldier Network is a hands-on organization that raises awareness and funding to tackle the psychological and emotional battles affecting veterans on the home front with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), homelessness, unemployment reintegration and suicide. The American Soldier Network is a nonprofit corporation with federal tax-exempt status as a public charity under section 501(c)(3).



"I am honored to be partnered with the American Soldier Network at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway," Jeffrey Earnhardt, driver of the No. 96 Xtreme Concepts Toyota, said. "ASN is an amazing organization that gives back to our service members in their time of need. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. It's important to help raise awareness on how our veterans can get help, and how we as a society can be there for support."



“Veteran suicide is at epidemic proportions,” Landon Ash, Xtreme Concepts owner said. “These men and women put their lives in harms way so that we can have safety and security to enjoy our everyday lives. We owe these men and women a debt of gratitude and should come together as a community to help those veterans in need heal. It is my pleasure to work with the American Soldier Network and serve on several other boards that help focus on making sure these heroes get the help they deserve.”



On board the No. 96 Xtreme Concepts Toyota will be two names of fallen service members, USAF Ssgt Nick Sandantrea and US Army Patrick Craghead. USAF Ssgt Sandantrea lost his life while active duty, and US Army Craghead shortly after serving. Both Gold Star families will be in attendance at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



“40,000 Americans lose their lives to suicide annually – of those approximately over 8,000 belong to the veteran and military community,” Annie Nelson, ASN founder and principal, said. “We must stop this epidemic! We launched RuckUp.org to do just that. It is such an incredible honor to partner with Jeffrey and Tito. Saving lives is urgent! If one life is touched by this weekend‘s efforts we’ve all done our job.”



For more information on Xtreme Concepts visit www.xtremeconcepts.com. For up-to-date information on American Soldier Network visit www. americansoldiernetwork.com.

Jefferey Earnhardt PR