NASCAR Drivers Put It All on the Line in 2018 NASCAR Playoffs Campaign

For 16 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ drivers, the start of the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs means one thing: it’s all on the line.

The raw emotion, intensity and unpredictability of playoff racing will be captured in a new marketing campaign featuring live-action television creative and digital content across all 10 weeks of the NASCAR Playoffs.

The first television spot previews the campaign leading into the NASCAR Playoffs kick-off race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 16 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

“Now is when the pressure intensifies for all 16 drivers competing for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship,” said Jill Gregory, NASCAR executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “This year, in collaboration with NBC, we’re letting the NASCAR Playoffs campaign write itself as the action and drama unfolds each week at the race track.”

For all 10 playoff races, culminating with the championship finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, NASCAR will capture drivers and teams to document storylines of the NASCAR Playoffs as they happen. NASCAR on NBC will release weekly topical creative highlighting the 16 playoff drivers across its digital and social media channels.

Beginning today, fans have access to customized Twitter emojis and hashtags for all 16 playoff drivers. Fans that Tweet with #NASCARPlayoffs will activate the official emoji for this year’s Playoffs.

Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota are once again inviting fans to participate in the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Promotion* on NASCAR.com for a chance to win new custom-designed trucks. Additionally, NASCAR Official Partners Allegiant, K&N, Mars, PEAK and Sunoco will provide weekly prizing throughout the Playoffs.

Fans can visit NASCAR.com/playoffspromo to register for a chance to win a crowd-sourced, custom-designed Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Ford F-150 XLT or Toyota Tundra. Also new this year, fans can unlock additional entries for the promotion by plugging in code words provided during each Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race broadcast.

The All on the Line campaign, developed in partnership with 77 Ventures, will also include creative and content promoting the NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™ Playoffs.

NASCAR will crown its 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion at the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the fourth and final round of the NASCAR Playoffs on Nov. 18 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Tickets for playoffs events across all three NASCAR national series are available at NASCAR.com/tickets .

The 2018 NASCAR Playoffs kick off with the South Point 400 on Sunday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (channel 90), with additional coverage on NASCAR.com .

NASCAR PR