NBCSN Presents The First Race Of The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs - this Sunday, September 16 at 3 P.M. ET

NBC Sports Group surrounds the first race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, with more than 16 hours of trackside coverage from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas, Nev. NBC Sports’ race coverage begins Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with the final regular season race of the Xfinity Series, and culminates Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing.

Following Brad Keselowski’s down-to-the-wire win on Monday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 16 drivers officially advanced to the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Going into the first race of the Playoffs, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick lead the field with 2,050 points, followed by Martin Truex Jr. (2,035 points), Keselowski (2,019 points), and Clint Bowyer (2,015 points).

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM LAS VEGAS – SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBCSN kicks off its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series coverage from Las Vegas Motor Speedway, this Friday at 2 p.m. ET, with first practice, followed by qualifying at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Saturday’s coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with second practice. A live on-site edition of NASCAR America begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and leads into final practice 3:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s race day coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with NASCAR America, followed by NBC Sports Group’s pre-race show, Countdown to Green, at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Pre-race coverage includes a special feature with Las Vegas native, and driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Kyle Busch. NBC Sports reporter and Las Vegas resident Kelli Stavast joins Busch for tour around his old stomping grounds, with visits to his former school and hometown racetrack. Live race coverage of the first race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NBC Sports’ lead race announcer Rick Allen (@Rickallenracing) will call the action alongside 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton (@Jeffburton). Motorsports icon and NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) and Daytona 500 winning crew chief Steve Letarte (@steveletarte) will provide additional insight from NBCSN’s second broadcast booth.

Krista Voda (@KristaVoda) will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside auto racing icon Kyle Petty (@Kylepetty), and Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett (@DaleJarrett). Marty Snider (@HeyMartysnider), Kelli Stavast (@Kellistavast), Dave Burns (@tvdaveburns) and Parker Kligerman (@Pkligerman) will report from pit road alongside features reporter Rutledge Wood (@rutledgewood).

XFINITY SERIES COVERAGE FROM LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY – SATURDAY AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the final Xfinity Series race of the regular season begins Friday, with practice at 3 p.m. ET, followed by final practice at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Race day coverage begins Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with Xfinity Series qualifying. Pre-race Countdown to Green coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and race coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN. A live on-site post-race show wraps up the evening at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

NASCAR/INDYCAR MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TODAY AT 4 P.M. ET

NASCAR on NBC analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., as well as NBC Sports’ lead IndyCar play-by-play commentator Leigh Diffey and IndyCar analyst Townsend Bell will join NBC Sports executive producer Sam Flood on a media conference call today, September 12, at 4 p.m. ET to preview Sunday’s motorsports doubleheader on NBCSN. Sunday’s coverage features IndyCar’s season finale at Sonoma Raceway, and the first race of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Media interested in participating should call 334-323-0509; passcode 5147244.

NBCSN PRESENTS COMPLETE COVERAGE OF NASCAR BURNOUT BLVD FUELED BY SUNOCO CELEBRATION THURSDAY AT 6 P.M. ET

NBCSN presents complete coverage of the pre-Playoff NASCAR Burnout Blvd Fueled by Sunoco and media day celebration this Thursday, September 13 at 6 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports’ Steve Letarte, Kelli Stavast and Rutledge Wood will report live Boulevard-side as the 16 drivers ready to parade down Las Vegas Boulevard and emulate their victory burnouts. NBC Sports Jeff Burton will lead the parade in NBC Sports’ Toyota on-track car. Coverage will also include interviews with all 16 Playoff drivers.

NASCAR ON NBC LAUNCHES PLAYOFF EDITION OF “NBC SPORTS NASCAR AMERICA” FANTASY LEAGUE

NASCAR on NBC continues its “NBC Sports NASCAR America” fantasy league with a special 10-week Playoff league, beginning this weekend in advance of Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Available on NASCAR’s Fantasy Live platform, the unique league allows fans to set their fantasy lineups and play against NASCAR on NBC’s broadcast team.

Fans can enter the league at nascar.com/nbcsportsfantasy, and see their names alongside NASCAR on NBC analysts and hosts. League results will be featured weekly on NASCAR America. League participants are encouraged to sign up today and share their lineups with @NASCARonNBC using #NASCARAmericaFantasy.

NBC Sports’ pit reporter Marty Snider was the winner among all NASCAR on NBC broadcasters in the summer league, earning bragging rights among his fellow analysts, reporters and hosts.

NASCAR ON NBC’S RUTLEDGE WOOD GETS CUSTOMIZED HASHTAG & EMOJI AHEAD OF 2018 MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFFS

NASCAR on NBC’s resident automobile aficionado Rutledge Wood gets his own customized hashtag, #HeyRut, and emoji for the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. #HeyRut is in addition to NASCAR’s Playoff initiative which created customized hashtags and emojis for each of the 16 Playoff drivers.

UPCOMING NBC SPORTS GROUP NASCAR PROGRAMMING

DATE COVERAGE TIME (ET) NETWORK Wednesday, Sept. 12 NASCAR America 5 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Whelen Modified – Riverhead 6 p.m. NBCSN Thursday, Sept. 13 NASCAR America 5 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Burnout Blvd Fueled by Sunoco 6 p.m. NBCSN Dale Jr. Download 7 p.m. NBCSN Friday, Sept. 14 NASCAR Cup Series First Practice - Las Vegas 2 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series First Practice - Las Vegas 3 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Final Practice - Las Vegas 5 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying - Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Saturday, Sept. 15 NASCAR Cup Series Second Practice - Las Vegas 1 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying - Las Vegas 2 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR America 3 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice - Las Vegas 3:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Countdown to Green 4:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas 5 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race Show 7:30 p.m. NBCSN Sunday, Sept. 16 NASCAR America 1:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Countdown to Green 2:30 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Race – Las Vegas 3 p.m. NBCSN NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show 6 p.m. NBCSN

