Ragan Expects Higher Speeds in Vegas Return

Ragan on Las Vegas

"I think you’ll see a lot of things that are different going back to Vegas. We haven’t been there when it’s been this hot. The Goodyear tires are going to experience something a little different than what we have in March. It will be really interesting to see how it correlates with the first race we had in Vegas this season.



"We won’t be racing the exact same cars we raced in March. We have two or three different generations of some body builds, chassis updates and engine updates. And even some NASCAR rules have changed since March. It will be interesting to see who’s adapted well. I think the speeds will be a little different because of the temperature and because everybody’s got a little faster race car today than we had six months ago."



Ragan Las Vegas Stats

12 starts, 1 top 10

Best finish: 7th

FRM PR