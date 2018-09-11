Leavine Family Racing Statement - Kahne Out at Las Vegas

Kasey Kahne will continue to sit out from Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competition this coming weekend in Las Vegas, as well as the upcoming series events at Richmond International Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. This week the series travels west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway where temperatures for the weekend are projected to be around 100 degrees. The driver of the No. 95 Chevrolet with Leavine Family Racing continues to work with his physicians on a plan for his health.

Regan Smith will once again serve as the team’s substitute driver for Las Vegas, Richmond, and Charlotte race weekends behind the wheel of the No. 95 Camaro ZL1.

Leavine Family Racing continues to work on the timeframe for Kahne’s return to the No. 95 Chevrolet and will provide an update following the Charlotte race weekend.

LFR PR