Momentum Continues for Ty Dillion After Strong Day At The Brickyard

Ty Dillon and the GEICO Racing team arrived at the Racing Capital of the World looking to continue building the momentum that has followed the group over the previous two races. Initially planning to only do battle with the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, they would first go head-to-head with Mother Nature, who denied the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series any practice time heading into the Brickyard 400. Rain blanketed central Indiana, forcing the cancelation of all track activity on Saturday before again prevailing on Sunday and causing the postponement of the race until Monday afternoon.

When the green flag turned the field loose just after 2 PM local time on Monday, drivers cautiously made their way around the flat 2.5-mile oval. Not a single car received any practice time on the track during the weekend, leaving teams skeptical at what would happen in the opening laps of the 400-mile event. The field was set according to owner points after rain prevented qualifying on Saturday, so Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 would begin their day from the 30th position, just behind Matt Kenseth.

While passing at the legendary speedway is challenging, Dillon managed to pick up five positions in the race's first 15-laps and had the GEICO Camaro ZL1 in the 25th position. As the race began to wear on, strategies varied up and down pit road and crew chief, Matt Borland, would make productive calls that gave Dillon an advantage as he hurriedly made his way around the 2.5-mile oval. Dillon's No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 had speed and the young gun was able to gather up real estate as he made his way through the field. With strategy playing out, he was able to claw his way into the top-15 at various points throughout the 160-lap event.

Whenever Dillon delivered his GEICO Camaro ZL1 to the pit stall, the Germain Racing pit crew acted quickly and efficiently, returning the young gun to the racing surface on each stop without a loss of position. A hard-charging Dillon reciprocated and continued hustling his GEICO machine around the Brickyard as he chased down the cars in front of him in search of another strong finish. He was successful in his efforts and, when the checkered flag brought a long day of racing to an end, Dillon crossed the finish line just ahead of his brother, Austin, and accounted for Germain Racing's third consecutive 21st place finish.

"Today was a good day for our GEICO Camaro ZL1 team," Dillon said following the race. "It was our third straight 21st-place finish. That's great consistency for our team. We're improving and getting better week in and week out. I'm proud of our effort coming down to the last stretch of the season. We're getting stronger as a team and we will keep making gains."

Next up for the GEICO Racing team is a visit to the Entertainment Capital of the World for race number 27 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 will hit the track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the weekend's opening practice session on Friday, September 14th, at 2:05 PM (ET). Qualifying will follow at 7:30 PM (ET).

The South Point 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday, September 16th, and it will be televised live on NBCSN beginning at 3 PM (ET). The Performance Radio Network (PRN) will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

