RCR Post Race Report - Big Machine Vodka 400

"I thought we were going to have another solid day in the No. 3 Dow Molykote Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. We missed the strategy a little bit because we were right with the No. 2 car and then we ended up pitting. He stayed out and shortly after that the caution came out, which helped propel him to the win. We had some speed today, and it was fun running in the top five for portions of the race. Towards the end of the race, the No. 9 car got into me and I lifted, but I ended up getting into the No. 22 car while trying to avoid crashing the No. 9 car. It cost us a lot. Still, it's onto the Playoffs and I'm so proud of this RCR team. We're focused on Las Vegas Motor Speedway because we have had success there in the past, which could help with momentum the rest of the Playoffs."