Rain Postpones MENCS Race at Brickyard

The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been postponed until Monday at 2:00 p.m., ET.

Rain has been persistent for the last three days at the iconic, 2.5-mile, Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The MENCS drivers have not made on lap on track as practice and qualifying on Saturday were cancelled due to wet conditions. Thus, the starting grid has been set per the provisions in the NASCAR rulebook. Starting positions are based on the current Owner’s points.

There will be 18 Camaro ZL1 drivers competing in Monday’s 160-lap/400-mile race. Kyle Larson will lead the way for Team Chevy, the driver of the No. 42 Credit One Bank Camaro ZL1 will start seventh.

When the 25th running of the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard does commence, Dale Earnhardt, Jr. will serve as this year’s honorary pace car driver and lead the field to the green flag. Austin Dillon, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are locked into the Playoffs, but the 15 remaining Chevrolet drivers will go to battle for the two final Playoff spots. Chevrolet drivers and teams will be competing for the brands 18th win at the Brickyard on Monday at 2:00 p.m., live coverage will be available on NBCSN, IMS Radio Network and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Team Chevy PR