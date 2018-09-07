704Games' 'NASCAR Heat 3' Out Now (PC, PS4, X1)

704Games, NASCAR’s exclusive esports partner for simulation-style video games on console platforms, has released the newest entry in its best-selling racing series: NASCAR Heat 3. Featuring the biggest names in motorsports, the title is available today for $49.99 digitally and at retail in North America on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One, as well as on Windows PC via Steam.

“NASCAR Heat is back with developer Monster Games behind the wheel for our most exciting and comprehensive racing experience yet,” said 704Games President Paul Brooks. “NASCAR Heat 3 has more tracks, improved multiplayer with online tournaments, and an even deeper career mode featuring a totally new dirt-racing challenge: the Xtreme Dirt Tour.”

The Xtreme Dirt Tour brings the competition to eight new dirt tracks, building up to the authentic NASCAR career racing experiences of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™. Players can also own and manage their own race teams.

In addition, NASCAR Heat 3 expands on the race-ticket coupon program* established in NASCAR Heat 2. Fans who purchase NASCAR Heat 3 at retail will receive a $50 race-ticket coupon, redeemable toward the purchase of any NASCAR-sanctioned event ticket through 2019 at any of Speedway Motorsports, Inc.’s eight tracks, as well as Dover International Speedway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Heat 3 players can also compete in NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami, an all-new esports tournament on Xbox One and PlayStation®4. Weekly winners will be flown to Miami for a final competition during Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Fans can visit www.NASCARHeatChampions. com for further details and the official rules of NASCAR Heat Champions: Road to Miami.

Twelve-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports grace the cover of NASCAR Heat 3, featuring the team’s star drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman.

“It was exciting to launch the NASCAR Heat 3 cover earlier this summer,” said Patrick Perkins, Vice President of Marketing for Hendrick Motorsports. “Now we are equally excited for people to see the game and all the enhancements 704Games has made. They’ve put tremendous resources into developing a world-class experience for racing fans. We’re proud to work with them and have our four drivers and cars featured so prominently.”

NASCAR Heat 3 is rated E10+ (Everyone 10+) by the ESRB. For more information, visit www.NASCARHeat.com, and follow the franchise on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*Offer available while supplies last. Certain restrictions apply. See voucher for details.

704 Games PR