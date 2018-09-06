Leavine Family Racing Statement - Kasey Kahne at IMS

Kasey Kahne, driver of the No. 95 Chevrolet for Leavine Family Racing, will not compete in this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to lingering effects from extreme heat exhaustion following last weekend’s events at Darlington Raceway.

Following Sunday night’s race at Darlington, Kahne was taken to the track’s care center where he was treated for heat exhaustion. Several days later, Kahne opted to consult with several physicians who recommended that he sit out from this weekend’s events at Indianapolis until further testing and evaluations are completed.

Regan Smith will serve as the team’s substitute driver this weekend at Indianapolis in the No. 95 WRL General Contractors Chevrolet.

A timeframe for Kahne’s return to the No. 95 Chevrolet has not been established, but Leavine Family Racing will provide an update next week regarding plans for the Las Vegas Motor Speedway event.

