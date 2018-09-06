No. 34 Team to Showcase Speedco for 3 Races

Michael McDowell’s Love’s Travel Stops Ford will turn Speedco blue for three races this season. The national network of service locations for the trucking industry will be the primary partner for the No. 34 team at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. The three-race program will highlight Speedco partner Shell Rotella® heavy duty diesel engine oil as a co-primary partner.



Speedco was acquired by Love’s Travel Stops in 2017. Its 52 locations across the country provide oil changes, preventative maintenance, inspection services and tire offerings for commercial truck drivers. Together Love’s and Speedco represent the largest oil change and preventative maintenance nationwide network with more than 280 locations combined.



Shell Rotella engine oil is designed to keep trucks and equipment operating properly in all driving conditions, providing protection from acids, deposits and wear. Its product portfolio meets the requirements of on- and off-highway equipment, including the latest vehicles fitted with diesel particulate filters (DPF) and catalysts.

“Love’s and Speedco are excited to team up with Shell Rotella for upcoming NASCAR races this season,” said Dan Jensen, director of tire sales and service for Love’s Travel Stops. “We couldn’t ask for a better brand partnership that complements our products and services for the professional driving community on and off the track. Shell Rotella is also a winning teammate on the road at our growing number of Love’s and Speedco locations, the largest oil change and preventative maintenance network in the nation.”

Love’s Travel Stops is a long-time partner of Front Row Motorsports and has successfully used its NASCAR program to enhance business relationships with partners such as Shell Rotella.



“Love’s really recognizes the value of its partnership with Front Row Motorsports, and we’re proud to work with them in incorporating their partners into the race program,” McDowell said. “NASCAR is the perfect forum to promote these partners. Our sport couldn’t do what we do without truck drivers and the haulers they drive, and Speedco and Shell Rotella can help take care of them and keep them moving safely across the country.”



The Speedco/Shell Rotella Ford will make its first appearance during the South Point 400 race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Sept. 16 race is scheduled to air live on the NBC Sports Network at 3 p.m. ET. The partnership’s three-race schedule also includes the Oct. 14 race at Talladega Superspeedway and the Nov. 18 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

FRM PR