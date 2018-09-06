NBC Sports Presents Racing Roots: Featuring Ryan Blaney This Sunday, September 9 at 7:30 P.M. ET On NBCSN

NBC Sports will present Racing Roots: Featuring Ryan Blaney, a 30-minute special chronicling the third generation racer’s journey to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, this Sunday, September 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Racing Roots will air immediately following NBC Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hosted by NASCAR on NBC’s resident automobile aficionado Rutledge Wood, Racing Roots provides an in-depth look at Blaney’s early success in the sport, as well as his family lineage in racing. The feature shines a spotlight on the many NASCAR and professional racing achievements of Blaney’s father, Dave, and grandfather, Lou, and how they both heavily influenced Ryan’s career choice and passion.

The driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford brings Wood to Hartford, Ohio, where Blaney was born, and High Point, N.C., where he grew up. Highlighted by visits to historic dirt and quarter midget tracks, interviews with his family and close friends, and breakfast at the famous Biscuit Factory, Racing Roots examines the life and career of one of NASCAR’s youngest and most popular drivers.

“It was awesome being able to show Rut a part of my childhood and past,” said Blaney. “The experience brought back a ton of memories for me, and I hope sharing a piece of my journey to racing with fans both inspires and encourages others to go after their own dreams and aspirations.”

NBC Sports PR