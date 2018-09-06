BodyArmor Sports Drink Extends and Expands Partnership with Team Penske

Team Penske announced today that BODYARMOR Sports Drink has agreed to a multi-year extension that extends and expands its partnership with the No. 12 Ford Mustang team and driver Ryan Blaney through the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season and beyond. The 2018 season marked the first-ever race team partnership for BODYARMOR, which has enjoyed a personal relationship with Blaney since 2017.

“BODYARMOR has been a great addition to our team this season and we are excited about the opportunities with the company for the future,” said Roger Penske. “BODYARMOR brings a lot of energy and excitement to the partnership with Team Penske and we look forward to having them back with our team and Ryan (Blaney) for 2019 and beyond.”

Earlier this year, BODYARMOR Sports Drink served as a primary sponsor for Blaney and the No. 12 Ford Fusion in July’s Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, in addition to this weekend’s event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The company has also been an associate sponsor with the team at four additional Cup Series races this season.

“Ryan Blaney and Team Penske have been tremendous partners this season,” said Michael Fedele, VP Marketing, BODYARMOR. “BODYARMOR Sports Drink is excited to continue this relationship and we look forward to hydrating Blaney and his team in 2019 and beyond.”

BODYARMOR Sports Drink launched its “BODYARMOR Heroes” promotion earlier this year. Consumers across the country honored a military hero of their choosing by posting to social media using the #BODYARMORHeroes hashtag with a photo and short description of their hero through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The winner, Marcus Hayward, had his image and likeness featured on Blaney’s No.12 BODYARMOR Ford Fusion at the Daytona race in July.

BODYARMOR Sports Drink, the better-for-you hydration option with natural flavors and sweeteners, first joined forces with Blaney last year when the brand partnered with the Team Penske driver before the start of the 2017 season.

“It’s great to continue to build on the relationship with BODYARMOR for the future,” said Blaney. “BODYARMOR continues to partner with some great athletes and organizations in many different sports and we look forward to increasing their presence and brand through our team in NASCAR.”

At just 24 years old, Blaney is a key pillar of NASCAR’s youth movement. In 2018, Blaney has shined, as he earned a victory in one of the Duel races at Daytona and leading a race-high 118 laps in the season-opening Daytona 500. He also scored a NASCAR XFINITY Series victory at Texas Motor Speedway in April. Blaney has earned five top-five and 12 top-10 Cup Series finishes, in addition to winning two pole positions. In August, he clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the second-consecutive season.

BODYARMOR is the fastest growing sports drink in its category. The consumer demand for a better-for-you sports drink has made BODYARMOR the number three sports drink in the U.S. Along with Blaney, their only motorsports athlete, BODYARMOR has amassed a superstar roster of professional athletes who are also investors in the company, including James Harden, Mike Trout, Anthony Rizzo, Andrew Luck and Dustin Johnson, among others. Kobe Bryant is one of the top shareholders in BODYARMOR.

The 2018 NASCAR season continues this weekend with the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 9.

Team Penske PR