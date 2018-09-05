Therma-Tru to be represented at 2018 Brickyard 400 as part of Team Lowe’s Racing

Therma-Tru Corp., through their partnership with Lowe’s Companies, Inc., will be represented on the No. 48 Lowe’s for Pros Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 car, driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, at this year’s Brickyard 400.



“We can’t wait to see our logo on the No. 48 car at this year’s Brickyard 400,” said Rhonda Waggoner, senior brand marketing manager for Therma-Tru Corp. “This is an exciting opportunity for Therma-Tru and we’re especially grateful for our strong partnership with Lowe’s.”



Therma-Tru and Lowe’s have spent the past year working together to partner with their internal Millwork Shops in an effort to make it easier for homeowners to find the right door for their homes. This has made the door-buying process more efficient, from start to finish. To celebrate their successful partnership, Lowe’s agreed to sponsor Therma-Tru’s logo on the No. 48 car for the Brickyard 400.



“We worked with Lowe’s to completely redesign the door aisle, and organize the aisle by glass shape,” said Jeff Kessler, vice president of retail sales and marketing for Therma-Tru Corp. “These changes will ultimately provide customers with a more connected, intuitive shopping experience.”



The Lowe’s Millwork Shop updates will be completed by the end of 2018 and will be available in more than 600 locations nationwide. Select stores will also have Design Center kiosks, featuring new, on-trend displays.



The 25th annual Brickyard 400 is Sunday, Sept. 9, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana. The annual event is a 400-mile NASCAR Cup Series points race and, as of 2018, is the final race of NASCAR’s regular season.



Therma-tru PR