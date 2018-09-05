Post-Event Penalty Report - Darlington

|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
|Infraction Date
|Track
|Team
|Level
|Infraction
|Penalty
|9/2/2018 (post-race inspection)
|Darlington
|No. 42
|Safety
|Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
|Crew chief (Chad Johnston) has been fined $10,000.
|9/1/2018 (pre-race inspection)
|Darlington
|No. 19
|L1
|Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts
Failing to Meet Specification
Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.
|Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and
10 owner points.