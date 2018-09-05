Post-Event Penalty Report - Darlington

05 Sep 2018
Monster Energy Cup Series News
Post-Event Penalty Report - Darlington
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
9/2/2018 (post-race inspection) Darlington No. 42 Safety Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels
Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.		 Crew chief (Chad Johnston) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Infraction Date Track Team Level Infraction Penalty
9/1/2018 (pre-race inspection) Darlington No. 19 L1 Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts
Failing to Meet Specification
Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.		 Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and
10 owner points.

 

Steven B. Wilson

