04 Sep 2018
Joe Gibbs Racing Statement on Furniture Row Racing

“We have a great partnership with Barney and everyone at Furniture Row Racing. It’s unfortunate that they will not be continuing after this season and I know it was a difficult decision for them. They have accomplished so much and I know they would like nothing more than to win another championship this season.”    – Joe Gibbs, Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing.

Steven B. Wilson

