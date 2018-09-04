“We have a great partnership with Barney and everyone at Furniture Row Racing. It’s unfortunate that they will not be continuing after this season and I know it was a difficult decision for them. They have accomplished so much and I know they would like nothing more than to win another championship this season.” – Joe Gibbs, Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing.
Joe Gibbs Racing Statement on Furniture Row Racing
04 Sep 2018 Steven B. Wilson

