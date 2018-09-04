“I’ve always felt that we could be a competitive team and run for a championship even when it seemed like a pipe dream to many racing insiders. But to be successful in any business you need to assemble the right people and make a strong commitment to succeed. We achieved what we set out to do and feel like we climbed Mount Everest. To continue with anything less than a competitive team would not be acceptable. It’s been one incredible ride.”
Barney Visser
Team Owner
Furniture Row Racing
Statement from Barney Visser On The Closing of Furniture Row Racing
04 Sep 2018 Steven B. Wilson
23 times
“I’ve always felt that we could be a competitive team and run for a championship even when it seemed like a pipe dream to many racing insiders. But to be successful in any business you need to assemble the right people and make a strong commitment to succeed. We achieved what we set out to do and feel like we climbed Mount Everest. To continue with anything less than a competitive team would not be acceptable. It’s been one incredible ride.”
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Steven B. Wilson
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Steven B. Wilson
- Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Fans Encouraged To Plan Ahead at IMS.com
- FOX NASCAR Quotes - Mike Joy on Furniture Row Racing
- A Spectacular Come Back for Raphaël Lessard in Winchester
- Joe Gibbs Racing Statement on Furniture Row Racing
- Statement from Laura Pierce, General Manager for Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America