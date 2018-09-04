Statement from Barney Visser On The Closing of Furniture Row Racing

Statement from Barney Visser On The Closing of Furniture Row Racing

“I’ve always felt that we could be a competitive team and run for a championship even when it seemed like a pipe dream to many racing insiders. But to be successful in any business you need to assemble the right people and make a strong commitment to succeed. We achieved what we set out to do and feel like we climbed Mount Everest. To continue with anything less than a competitive team would not be acceptable. It’s been one incredible ride.”

Barney Visser
Team Owner
Furniture Row Racing

