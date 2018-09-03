Series: Monster Energy Cup Series

Venue: Darlington Raceway

Race Title: Bojangles Southern 500

Track Length/Configuration: 1.366-mile, oval

Race Distance: 367 laps/501.322 miles

Race Format: 3 Stages: Stages ended on Laps 100/200/367

Cautions: 6 cautions for 36 yellow flag laps

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers

Started: 34

Finished: 27

Laps Completed: 360

Points Gained: 10

Stage 1

Corey LaJoie qualified the BCT, The Blockchain Terminal No. 72 to start 34th in the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

By lap 28, running in the 32nd position, LaJoie had fallen one lap down from the leader and relayed he needed more lateral security and better front turn on exit

Lap 47: Under green flag, LaJoie came to pit for service of four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment to the BCT, The Blockchain Terminal No. 72. He cycled back to the field 33rd, one lap down

Lap 90: LaJoie radioed he lacked rear grip and had made slight contact with the wall

Stage 1 Completion Caution: completing the stage in the 32nd position, one lap down, LaJoie pitted for four tires, air pressure and wedge adjustments and a spring rubber added to the left rear

Stage 2

LaJoie took the green flag starting Stage 2 in the 33rd position, one lap down in the BCT, The Blockchain Terminal No. 72

Caution Lap 129 (incident): LaJoie requested to pit asking for changes that would allow more front turn on the throttle. Crew Chief Frank Kerr called LaJoie to pit for service of four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment

Stage 2 Completion Caution: completing the stage in the 32nd position, four laps down, LaJoie stated the BCT, The Blockchain Terminal No. 72 was standing on the right rear. He pitted for four tires fuel, wedge and air pressure adjustments

Stage 3

Taking the green flag for the start of stage 3, LaJoie remained in the 32nd position, four laps down

LaJoie relayed the tires had significant wear. Under green flag, he pits for four tires and fuel; rejoining the field 30th, six laps down. Within ten laps, LaJoie came to pit for a flat left rear tire. The crew serviced the No. 72 with four tires and fuel

Caution Lap 313 (incident): Crew Chief Frank Kerr called for four tires and fuel. LaJoie restarted 28th, eight laps down

Caution Lap 330 (debris): having recently pitted, LaJoie stayed out on track to take the wave around

Caution Lap 345 (spin): LaJoie had been conservative in saving his tires. The decision was made to keep him out on track to take the wave around taking the green flag restart in the 27th position, six laps down

LaJoie ultimately took the checkered flag and finished the day in the 27th position in the BCT, The Blockchain Terminal No. 72 in the Bojangles Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

TriStar PR