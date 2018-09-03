RCR Post Race Report - Bojangles' Southern 500

"First, I'd just like to say it was a privilege to drive the 'Silver Secret' and honor Dale Earnhardt for NASCAR Throwback weekend at Darlington. The No. 3 American Ethanol e15 Camaro ZL1 showed solid speed today even though we finished 16th. At one point during the first stage, we were the fastest car on the track. Near the end of the stage, I battled to stay on the lead lap and managed to do so even with some contact before the stage break. I battled a loose car during Stage 2. And again, near the conclusion of the stage, I was touched by another car as I fought to stay on the lead lap. Even though I missed staying on the lead lap by a nose, I got the lucky dog to start the final stage. Our guys did a great job making repairs to the minor damage. The final stage proved to be a bit more difficult. Unfortunately, we were assessed a penalty for an uncontrolled tire during a pit stop halfway through the stage. Even though we went a couple laps down, we didn't stop fighting and eventually found ourselves back on the lead lap with less than 25 laps to go. In the end, our finish didn't represent the team's effort. We had a better car than 16th and will look to get back on track next week at Indy."

-Austin Dillon