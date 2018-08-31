NBC Sports Celebrates NASCAR's Throwback Weekend and Seven Decades of Racing at Darlington This Sunday, September 2 at 6 P.M. ET ON nbcsn

NBC Sports Group celebrates NASCAR’s throwback weekend and the penultimate race of the regular season, with more than 17 hours of trackside coverage from Darlington Raceway, in Darlington, S.C. Race coverage begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with Xfinity Series racing, and culminates Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing from “The Track Too Tough To Tame.”

Taping into Darlington Raceway’s celebration of seven decades of NASCAR, NBCSN’s race telecast on Sunday will feature the voices of three of the most famous families in the sport, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr), Kyle Petty (@kylepetty), and Dale Jarrett (@dalejarrett).

Earnhardt Jr., will join fellow NASCAR on NBC analysts Jeff Burton (@Jeffburton) and Steve Letarte (@steveletarte) in NBC Sports’ “Race Team” booth above the start/finish line, while Petty, Jarrett and NASCAR on NBC race announcer Rick Allen (@Rickallenracing) contribute from atop NBC Sports’ “Peacock Pit Box” position on pit road. Petty and Jarrett will also join Earnhardt in the NASCAR on NBC broadcast booth for a portion of the race.

With just two races left in the regular season, Kevin Harvick continues to lead the 2018 Playoff standings with seven wins and 40 playoff points. Harvick is followed by Kyle Busch (6 wins, 35 playoff points), Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins, 27 playoff points) and Clint Bowyer (2 wins, 10 playoff points). Kurt Busch’s dominating Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway two weeks ago pushed him into the top five standings, with one win and seven playoff points.

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM DARLINGTON – SUNDAY AT 6 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports Group kicks off its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series coverage from Darlington Raceway, this Friday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Final practice begins at 4 p.m. ET, followed by a special “fans edition” of NASCAR America. Friday’s NASCAR America will be hosted by Krista Voda (@KristaVoda), who will be joined by analysts Earnhardt and Jarrett, as well as Kyle Busch, driver of Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota, Joey Logano, driver of Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford, and David Ragan, driver of Front Row Motorsports’ No. 38 Ford.

Saturday’s coverage includes an on-site edition of NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by qualifying at 2 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s race day coverage begins at 5 p.m. ET with NASCAR America, followed by pre-race Countdown to Green coverage at 5:30 p.m. ET. Pre-race coverage includes a feature on the seven decades of NASCAR’s history. Coverage also includes a special seven-car pace lap, with NBC Sports’ own Jeff Burton driving one of the legendary vehicles alongside his brother Ward Burton.

Krista Voda will host pre-and post-race coverage alongside Petty and Jarrett. Marty Snider (@HeyMartysnider), Kelli Stavast (@Kellistavast), Dave Burns (@tvdaveburns) and Parker Kligerman (@pkligerman) will report from pit road, alongside features reporter Rutledge Wood (@Rutledgewood).

NBCSN wraps up on-site coverage at 10:30 p.m. ET with a trackside post-race show, before throwing to Stamford, Conn., for Victory Lap at 11 p.m. ET hosted by Carolyn Manno (@carolynmanno) and NBCSports.com lead motorsports writer Nate Ryan (@nateryan).

XFINITY SERIES COVERAGE FROM DARLINGTON – SATURDAY AT 3:30 P.M. ET ON NBC

NBC Sports Group’s Xfinity Series coverage from Darlington begins Friday, with first practice at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN, followed by final practice at 3 p.m. ET. Coverage continues Saturday, with Xfinity Series qualifying at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Pre-race Countdown to Green coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by race coverage at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Rick Allen will call Saturday’s Xfinity race alongside Steve Letarte and Dale Jarrett from NBC Sports’ traditional broadcast booth above the start/finish line. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Rutledge Wood will contribute coverage from the “Peacock Pit Box.” Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman will report from pit road.

DANIEL SUAREZ JOINS NASCAR AMERICA TONIGHT AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NASCAR America “Wednesdays with Dale Jr.,” NBCSN’s weekly motorsports show featuring Dale Earnhardt Jr., welcomes Daniel Suarez, driver of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, as a guest tonight at 5 p.m. ET.

Live from the “Big Oak Table” at NBC Sports’ NASCAR office in Charlotte, N.C., Suarez joins Rutledge Wood and Dale Jarrett for an in-depth discussion and free-flowing conversation.

