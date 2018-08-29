LaJoie Partners with BCT, The Blockchain Terminal to Honor Throwback Tribute to Father Randy LaJoie at Darlington Raceway

After a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) off-week, Corey LaJoie and the No. 72 team return to competition this weekend at Darlington Raceway. LaJoie brings with him BCT, The Blockchain Terminal as the primary sponsor of the No. 72.

New to the NASCAR scene, BCT, The Blockchain Terminal is an institutional grade platform for analyzing and trading cryptocurrency, currently giving users access to over 160 crypto exchanges. Providing a service that bridges the gap between institutional investors and the cryptocurrency market, BCT combines market data from top cryptocurrency exchanges, information about upcoming ICO's, as well as news from publications, and social media, our hardware creates a complete picture of the crypto world. The entire Blockchain Terminal ecosystem runs on a utility token. Transactions and functions within the terminal are made exclusively with the BCT Token. The token will be used to register, transact, and utilize applications, all within the platform.

As part of the Darlington Throwback initiative,

the No. 72 will feature a paint scheme of personal significance to LaJoie. Paying tribute to his father, Randy LaJoie, two-time XFINITY Series Champion (1996, 1997), the No. 72 will mimic the red, white and blue infamous FINA paint scheme.

Having one previous MENCS starts at the 1.366-mile, oval, LaJoie has completed a total of 360 laps at the track famed as "Too Tough to Tame". He and the No. 72 team are prepped and ready to take on the challenges of "The Lady in Black" at Darlington Raceway.

TriStar PR