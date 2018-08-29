Gase to Pull Double Duty this Weekend in Darlington

Gase announced earlier this morning that he will be pulling double duty this weekend at Darlington Raceway with BK Racing. "I can't thank BK Racing enough for giving me the opportunity to run the Bojangles' Southern 500 this weekend," said Gase. "To race in a classic race like the Southern 500 and on a very tough, slick legendary Darlington Raceway will be an honor."



This weekend will be Gase's first time in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series ride at Darlington. Gase has run Darlington Raceway four times previous to this weekend in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a best finish of 24th back in 2016.



Gase's number #23 Sparks Energy Toyota will be sporting the same throwback scheme that you will find on his XFINITY car. He will rock the purple and black scheme that his father, Bob Gase, won the Championship with at Hawkeye Downs Speedway in his modified back in 2003. "My dad has been there every step of the way throughout my racing career so to get to honor him in both races this weekend is something really special," said Gase. "It's awesome to see our great sponsors Sparks Energy, Agri Suppy, and Eternal Fan jump on board to be on both our XFINITY Series car and our Cup car!"

