NASCAR Set to Launch NASCAR Fantasy Live 2018 Playoffs Edition

Just in time for the 2018 NASCAR Playoffs™, NASCAR® has unveiled a new playoffs edition of its popular fantasy game, NASCAR Fantasy Live™, and players can register today at NASCAR.com/fantasy.

The NASCAR Fantasy Live 2018 Playoffs Game will launch with the first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 16 and will also be accessible via the NASCAR Mobile app.

While similar in format to the regular-season version, starting rosters will go from five drivers to four, and two of the four drivers must be NASCAR Playoffs-eligible. Players will still be able to use their “garage” pick by swapping in-race for a driver of similar playoff eligibility prior to the beginning of each race’s final stage.

Players must maintain an even balance of two playoff and two non-playoff eligible drivers in their lineup anytime they make a garage swap. Individual drivers can be used an unlimited number of times throughout the NASCAR Playoffs.

Players can begin building lineups at NASCAR.com/fantasy once the official entry list for Las Vegas is posted. Current NASCAR Fantasy Live players will be able to maintain their entries for the NASCAR Playoffs game and all regular season scoring will be reset to zero.

“The NASCAR Playoffs are the most exciting and pressure-packed time of the NASCAR racing season, and the new fantasy game is designed to match the intensity each week of the postseason,” said Tim Clark, vice president, NASCAR Digital Media. “We look forward to seeing how players adjust their strategies and driver lineups – both leading up to and during each of the 10 NASCAR Playoffs races.”

Much like the regular season game, game scoring will once again follow NASCAR official scoring and reward points based on race results and driver finishing position for all three stages. Bonus picks will also remain for the Busch pole winner, stage winners, race winner and winning manufacturer.

Before the NASCAR Playoffs begin in Las Vegas, each player will be asked to pick who they think will win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship™. Correct picks will be rewarded with 60 additional bonus points.

The NASCAR Fantasy Live Playoffs game will run throughout the 10-week Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and culminate with the Ford EcoBoost 400® at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 18.

The overall points leader after the final NASCAR Playoffs race will be crowned NASCAR Fantasy Live 2018 Playoffs champion and win $5,000. Ten weekly prizes of $250 NASCAR Superstore credits will also be awarded to randomly selected weekly NASCAR Fantasy Live 2018 Playoff Game league winners.

“This year, we made it a goal to have all of our fantasy products reflect modern-day NASCAR as closely as possible,” said Clark. “Delivering a game designed specifically for playoffs racing was a big step in bringing that vision to life.”

For more information on NASCAR Fantasy Live, including rules and eligibility requirements, please visit NASCAR.com/fantasy.

NASCAR PR

