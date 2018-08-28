DEKALB® Joins Stewart-Haas Racing

DEKALB® corn waved the green flag on the annual Farm Progress Show inside its “Fuel Your Yield” tent by announcing a new partnership with Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), the championship-winning NASCAR team.

The opening day of the nation’s largest outdoor farm event saw the agricultural brand unveil the No. 14 DEKALB Ford Fusion Clint Bowyer will race throughout the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend Oct. 19-21 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. DEKALB will be the primary sponsor for Bowyer and the No. 14 team at Kansas with the brand serving as an associate partner of Bowyer and the No. 14 team at all other races.

The Kansas race is a homecoming for Bowyer, who hails from nearby Emporia.

“Farming and racing have many parallels that present a natural connection between Clint and DEKALB,” said Pete Uitenbroek, DEKALB Asgrow® Brand Lead. “It’s all about performance and the team supporting you – whether that’s a pit crew or agronomic experts. With his rural Kansas roots, Clint is the ideal person to help tell that story.”

DEKALB has been helping farmers ensure a future of performance with industry-leading corn seed products for more than 100 years. And while driving a purpose-built racecar that puts out more than 850 horsepower is his day job, the affable Bowyer is also a farmer who oversees a 650-acre spread in North Carolina.

“I grew up in farm country and saw firsthand the hard work that goes into growing crops and taking care of livestock,” said Bowyer, who literally began his racing career on Kansas dirt by racing motocross and then late models at Lakeside and I-70 Speedways in Kansas City. “Farming takes time, energy and incredible attention to detail. DEKALB understands all of that, and they know what farmers need to take care of their crops. It really is an honor to represent DEKALB and spend time with their customers.”

Bowyer will greet farmers at the Farm Progress Show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Aug. 29 inside DEKALB Asgrow’s “Fuel Your Yield” tent.

SHR PR