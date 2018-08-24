‘Fusion,’ Powered by GD2 Global, On Board with Front Row Motorsports and David Ragan at Darlington

Front Row Motorsports and David Ragan will have a new partner joining them for the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. ‘Fusion,’ powered by GD2 Global, will be an associate sponsor on board Ragan's Dale Jarrett-inspired No. 38 CITGARD 700 Ford.



GD2 provides innovative technology services and solutions to support event planning and operational delivery at premier sporting events all around the world. Currently in the final stages of development, GD2’s upcoming 'Fusion' application, which by no coincidence is featured on Ragan’s CITGARD 700 Ford 'Fusion,' will focus on accelerating event technology to the next level through innovation and integration specific to areas of Transportation, Parking, Ticketing, Credentialing, Safety and Security, all designed to improve venue operations as well as the fan ‘Home-to-Seat’ experience.



"Darlington is going to be a great race for me and for Front Row Motorsports," said Ragan. "With it being 'throwback weekend,' there'll be a lot of eyes on this race. It's the perfect weekend to debut GD2, a great company with new technology to bring to the sport."



"The throwback weekend at Darlington is the perfect opportunity to start to build awareness of our 'Fusion' application," said Tony Vitrano, managing partner of GD2 Global. "'Fusion' is being designed to support event planning and venue operations for major sporting events all over the world. NASCAR races rank among the largest sporting events in the U.S. and are perfect for our new technology. We're very excited to be on board David Ragan's Dale Jarrett throwback car this weekend."



Overseeing the partnership is Fritz Sports & Event Enterprises. "We are very excited to see GD2 Global's 'Fusion' technology partnering with Front Row Motorsports and David Ragan," said CEO Doug Fritz. "Their 'Fusion' application will be a perfect fit for motorsports, and I'm looking forward to seeing them grow within the sport."



The CITGARD 700 Ford will first hit the track at Darlington Raceway on Friday, Aug. 31, when the throwback weekend kicks off with Cup series practice sessions. The Bojangles’ Southern 500 airs Sunday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Network.

FRM PR