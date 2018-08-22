Eternal Fan Partners with Joey Gase and StarCom Racing to Kick off Its Fan Memories Program at Richmond Raceway

StarCom Racing partners with Eternal Fan™ and Joey Gase for the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway on September 22, where Gase will pilot the team’s Chevy 00 and Eternal Fan will launch its Fan Memories™ program. This partnership serves to let the great fans of Richmond leave their legacy at their beloved race track, either in the Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel or the Eternal Fan Racing Piston.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to run the Cup race under the lights at Richmond,” said Joey Gase. “I love short track racing and the style of racing we get at Richmond. I’m also honored and very thankful to Eternal Fan for choosing us to help them kick off the Fan Memories program at Richmond Raceway!”

Fans are encouraged to visit www.richmondraceway.com/fanmemories to learn more on how to share their memory by either securing a place in the Eternal Fan Racing Piston or to create a custom Fan Memories Plaque for the Eternal Fan Pedestrian Tunnel.

In addition to this, Eternal Fan will place the names of the FIRST 100 fans that email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on the deck lid of Gase’s #00 Eternal Fan Chevy.

"We are extremely excited to launch the new Fan Memories program at Richmond Raceway," said Matt Linn, President of Eternal Fan. "The Fans of Richmond and racing, will have the chance to be a part of history with this program! The opportunity to partner up with Joey, StarCom, and Richmond, will be a great way to showcase the benefits of Fan Memories for the Fans. This will be a fun ride!"

“We are honored to partner with Eternal Fan and Joey for the Fan Memories program and to give fans a chance to display their name on our car at Richmond, said Matt Kohler, President of SCR. “Any time we can get our fans involved, is a success for our team!”

“All of us at Eternal Fan are encouraging all participants to strongly consider registering to be organ, eye, and tissue donors in efforts to help Gase’s mission by visiting donatelifevirginia.org” Said Matt Linn, President of Eternal Fan.

To learn more about Eternal Fan, follow along on Facebook @TheEternalFan and on Twitter at @1eternalfan. You can follow the StarCom Racing team on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & Snapchat @StarComRacing.

Starcom Racing PR