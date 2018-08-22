CorvetteParts.net to Run a Special Halloween Scheme Featuring Snoopy at Martinsville

CorvetteParts.net, a one-stop shop for everything Corvettes, will be running a special Halloween-themed Peanuts paint scheme in the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway this October. The race will run October 28th, just three days before Halloween.

CorvetteParts.net has been a sponsor of the Go Fas Racing team for several years. The owners, Tom and TJ, have been part of many special paint schemes with the team, including every Darlington throwback scheme the team has done. But with this scheme, fans of every age will relate and fall in love with the purple and black Halloween scheme featuring Snoopy, his pal Woodstock and other spooky Schulz elements.

DiBenedetto said, "It's very exciting to be part of this special paint scheme. As a kid, I loved schemes like this and I hope it gets the attention of some younger fans much like it did to myself. Our sport as a whole is focusing on developing that younger fanbase and schemes like this are a big part of it. Kids that are just flipping channel to channel might stop and watch the race just because they see Snoopy. I'd like to thank Tom and TJ from CorvetteParts.net for putting this together, our designer Dave for getting everything together to make this possible, and thank Peanuts for allowing us to do this. It's going to be a really fun weekend!"



TJ Keen has come up with several unique race cars throughout their sponsorship with Go Fas Racing. From introducing pink cars honoring Breast Cancer Survivors to allowing former Go Fas Racing driver Jeffrey Earnhardt to run his grandfather's famous blue and yellow scheme at Darlington, CorvetteParts.net has been known to run many fan-favorite schemes, and many of their cars have been made into purchasable die-casts. This special paint scheme will be no different, and fans can pre-order die-casts through Lionel Racing.

TJ Keen says of the special scheme, "We are super excited to be given this opportunity to run this scheme and just want to thank the great folks at Peanuts Worldwide for letting us do this, and of course am very grateful to Mason and Archie for letting Matt and I bring a fun scheme to the younger race fans. We hope you enjoy it as much as we have had fun putting it together."

Fans will be able to see the No.32 CorvetteParts.net Halloween-themed racecar on track this fall at Martinsville Speedway. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be on track October 27th-28th with the green flag dropping Sunday, October 28th at 2:30pm ET with coverage on NBCSN.

Go Fas Racing PR